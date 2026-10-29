5.5-magnitude quake hits Japan’s Chiba prefecture

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The 12.07am quake, which measured lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, originated at a depth of about 52km and posed no threats of tsunami.

TOKYO - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 struck the north-eastern part of Chiba prefecture, near Tokyo, early on Oct 29, the weather agency said.

The 12.07am quake, which measured lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, originated at a depth of about 52km and posed no threats of tsunami, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

A lower 5 reading was recorded in Yokoshibahikari, while weaker shaking was registered in other parts of the prefecture. The quake was also felt in Tokyo and neighbouring prefectures, including Tochigi, Ibaraki and Saitama.

The agency initially reported the quake’s magnitude as 5.4 and estimated it had occurred at a depth of about 50 km. KYODO NEWS