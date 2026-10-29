5.5-magnitude quake hits Japan’s Chiba prefecture
- A 5.5-magnitude quake struck north-eastern Chiba prefecture near Tokyo at 12.07am on Oct 29, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
- The quake measured lower 5 on Japan’s seismic scale and had a depth of about 52km. There was no tsunami threat.
- Lower 5 shaking was recorded in Yokoshibahikari, and the quake was felt in Tokyo and nearby prefectures, including Tochigi, Ibaraki and Saitama.
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TOKYO - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 struck the north-eastern part of Chiba prefecture, near Tokyo, early on Oct 29, the weather agency said.
The 12.07am quake, which measured lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, originated at a depth of about 52km and posed no threats of tsunami, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
A lower 5 reading was recorded in Yokoshibahikari, while weaker shaking was registered in other parts of the prefecture. The quake was also felt in Tokyo and neighbouring prefectures, including Tochigi, Ibaraki and Saitama.
The agency initially reported the quake’s magnitude as 5.4 and estimated it had occurred at a depth of about 50 km. KYODO NEWS