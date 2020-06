China's capital Beijing has declared an area surrounding a massive wholesale market "high risk" after 44 new coronavirus cases emerged, all linked to the market.

The Xinfadi market, which has since been shut down, is said to supply nearly 90 per cent of the city's fruits and vegetables. All of the market's workers and some 46,000 people living in the vicinity will have to undergo mass testing to see if they are infected, said the authorities.

