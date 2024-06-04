4 people injured, cars partially buried in Taiwan landslide

Several vehicles were buried and four people were injured following a landslide in Taiwan’s Keelung City in the afternoon of June 3, local media reports said.

The landslide occurred at about 2.30pm on Beining Road, which is adjacent to the seaside Chaojing Park, a popular sightseeing spot, reported Taipei Times.

Keelung, located about 28km northeast of the capital Taipei, is known to experience heavy rainfall, earning the nickname “The Rainy Port”.

Nine vehicles and trucks, as well as one scooter, were partially buried among the boulders and debris.

Taipei Times quoted local authorities as saying they had accounted for everyone and believe there is no one left trapped in the site.

A video posted on Facebook showed trees, rocks and large debris cascading down a slope and onto a road, blocking the way.

Another video from the same user showed the aftermath, with cars partially buried by the rubble.