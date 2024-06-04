4 people injured, cars partially buried in Taiwan landslide

Several vehicles were buried and four people were injured following a landslide in Taiwan’s Keelung City in the afternoon of June 3, local media reports said.
The landslide occurred at about 2.30pm on Beining Road, which is adjacent to the seaside Chaojing Park, a popular sightseeing spot, reported Taipei Times.
Keelung, located about 28km northeast of the capital Taipei, is known to experience heavy rainfall, earning the nickname “The Rainy Port”.
Nine vehicles and trucks, as well as one scooter, were partially buried among the boulders and debris.
Taipei Times quoted local authorities as saying they had accounted for everyone and believe there is no one left trapped in the site.
A video posted on Facebook showed trees, rocks and large debris cascading down a slope and onto a road, blocking the way.
Another video from the same user showed the aftermath, with cars partially buried by the rubble.
In a Facebook post, the Keelung City Fire Department said it dispatched 23 vehicles and 43 people to assist in rescue operations.
It added that traffic was closed in both directions and advised the public to avoid the area for their safety.
Highway Bureau officials said the landslide was most likely the result of earthquakes in Hualien County, and water saturation from rainfall in the past few days.
Hualien was struck by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake on April 3, its strongest in 25 years. It killed 17 people and injured hundreds, also triggering tsunami warnings in Japan’s Okinawa and the Philippines.
Several aftershocks followed throughout the month. This includes more than 200 occurring in a 24-hour period starting April 22, the strongest of which measured 6.3 magnitude.
Officials estimate that workers would need more than a week to clear the debris and reopen the road to traffic, Taipei Times reported.
The publication said two drivers in their 40s were initially trapped when their cars were hit by the landslide. Pedestrians and firefighters later managed to free them.
The Taiwan News reported that one of them, a 46-year-old man, had sustained head injuries. Both were conscious and were taken to Keelung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital for treatment.
A married couple who were in a parking lot were also reportedly injured. They were enjoying the view of the sea when the landslide hit, the Taipei Times said.
“At first we noticed some pebbles falling from the hill, but did not think it would be anything serious…” the man told reporters. “Then, a few minutes later, we heard very loud banging, and were very frightened, as our car got pushed around by the falling rocks and debris.
“The car’s rear got smashed up, and the doors were jammed ... so we were scared about being trapped inside and could not get out. Fortunately, some pedestrians in the area came over to assist us and got us out of the car,” he said.
Keelung City Fire Department advised the public to be vigilant and to mind their safety when travelling on hillsides, as well as in rocky areas.