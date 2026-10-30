$374k luxury watch stolen in Tokyo store heist, months after similar theft

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A man posing as a customer fled with it on his left wrist, said the police.

TOKYO – A luxury watch worth about 46 million yen (S$374,000) was stolen from a store in Nakano Broadway in Nakano Ward, Tokyo, on Oct 29, after a man posing as a customer fled with it on his left wrist, the police said.

According to a senior officer at the Nakano Police Station, the incident occurred on the third floor of the shopping complex during the store’s operating hours.

The police said the man entered the store and tried on the watch, staying there for about eight minutes before fleeing around 7.55pm local time.

The man was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, pants, a cap and a pair of runners, the police said. Two shop assistants present at the time were not injured.

In August, another store in Nakano Broadway was also robbed of four luxury watches worth a total of about ¥200 million. Two Chilean men were arrested on suspicion of theft in connection with the case and have since been indicted.

“The staff at the store where the theft took place appeared terribly upset,” said a male executive in his 50s from Nakano Ward. “It’s sad to see similar incidents happening one after another in the neighbourhood.” JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK