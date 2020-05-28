300 arrested in fresh Hong Kong protests

Riot police detained a group of people during a protest in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong yesterday, as the city's legislature debated over a law that would criminalise disrespect of the national anthem.

Small groups of protesters stayed on the streets yesterday evening, after police fired pepper balls and arrested at least 300 people.

Amid the heavy police presence across the city yesterday, most people stayed away from the protests.

Besides the controversial national anthem Bill, demonstrators were also protesting against a proposed national security law for Hong Kong which China's Parliament is expected to approve today. The legislation, aimed at tackling secession, subversion and terrorist activities in the city, could also see Chinese intelligence agencies set up bases in Hong Kong.