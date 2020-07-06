3-week lull in city likely broken with 2 local cases

Govts battle virus resurgence

HONG KONG • Hong Kong's three-week stretch of no new local Covid-19 cases may have been broken after two people tested positive for the virus, Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) reported, citing unidentified people.

A 59-year-old man is in stable condition at Princess Margaret Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, RTHK said on Saturday.

The results of a second check to confirm the infection have yet to be announced, according to the report.

The other new suspected locally transmitted case is a nurse who works at a clinic in Cheung Sha Wan, RTHK reported.

The last locally transmitted case in Hong Kong was reported on June 12.

The financial hub of around 7.5 million people has been successful in keeping the coronavirus in check, with 1,259 cases as of yesterday and just seven related deaths.

Meanwhile, China recorded eight new cases on Saturday, up from three a day earlier, the national health authority said yesterday, while city officials in Beijing said nearly all the cases in a recent outbreak in the capital were mild.

Of the new cases, six were imported and two were in Beijing, which has been scrambling to quash an outbreak traced to a massive wholesale market in the city early last month.

China reported seven new asymptomatic patients yesterday, up from four a day earlier.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,553 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said.

China's death toll from Covid-19 remained at 4,634, unchanged since mid-May.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG