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3 Nepalese arrested for killing of Nepalese student in south-western Japan

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Three Nepalese nationals were arrested on Sept 8 in connection with the killing of a Nepalese vocational school student who was found dead in August in a river in the Tenjin district of the south-western Japanese city of Fukuoka, police said.

The three – identified as Sanju Tamang, 28, a vocational school student in Fukuoka; Asumita Tamang, 25, who lives in Tosu, Saga prefecture; and Prabin Lama, 22, an international student residing in Tosu – are suspected of killing Laxmi Rajbanshi, 25.

Rajbanshi came to Japan around May 2023 on a student visa.

According to the police, Rajbanshi was hit on the head with a pot and strangled with a rope in her home in Fukuoka before falling from a balcony into the river, where she drowned, between 11.30pm on Aug 18 and 12.15am the following day.

Sanju was living with a person Rajbanshi was dating, the police said. Sanju is believed to have attacked Rajbanshi and caused her to fall from the third-floor balcony.

A passer-by spotted a body floating in the Naka River in the Tenjin area at around 5.45am on Aug 19. Rajbanshi was pulled from the river and pronounced dead at the scene. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.