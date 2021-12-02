2nd Omicron case found, airlines stop reservations

TOKYO • Japan's flagship airline yesterday halted new reservations and the government widened a travel ban amid escalating alarm over Omicron after a second case of the coronavirus variant was detected in the country.

Japan Airlines and ANA Holdings said they were suspending new reservations for international flights to Japan until the end of the month.

The move came at the request of the transport ministry, which has also asked foreign airlines to stop all such reservations.

Japan took some of the strictest steps globally on Monday by closing its borders to new foreign travellers for about a month in light of the emergence of Omicron.

A day later, Japan's first Omicron case was discovered - a Namibian diplomat who had arrived in the country on Sunday.

The second case was a male traveller in his 20s coming from Peru who had landed at Narita International Airport on Saturday.

The government said it will prevent the re-entry of those with residency status travelling from 10 southern African states for at least a month.

The restrictions apply to Japanese residents coming from South Africa, Eswatini, Namibia, Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, Angola, Lesotho, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

"From the view of prevention, we won't just restrict new entry by foreigners but also returning foreigners with resident status, unless there are special extenuating circumstances," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

"We will maintain a sense of urgency and keep track of the situation in various countries to be able to respond quickly and flexibly."

Regarding other passengers on the plane with the Namibian diplomat, he said none of the 70 people designated as close contacts and currently observing quarantine had shown signs of falling ill.

Japanese border measures were loosened slightly only a few weeks ago, but all of those changes have now been rolled back in a move generally applauded by the public and accepted by business leaders, although some economic sectors dependent on foreign trainees could be hit if the closing is extended.

