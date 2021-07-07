29 missing as time runs out for victims of Japan landslide

TOKYO • The desperate search for survivors in a Japanese resort town devastated by a landslide was becoming less hopeful three days after the disaster that killed at least four people, local officials warned yesterday.

The fate of nearly 30 residents of Atami in central Japan is unknown, a regional spokesman said, after dozens of homes were swept away last Saturday by several violent waves of mud.

"The number of those who remain unaccounted for stands at 29, up from 24 announced earlier, after police added five others to the list," said Shizuoka prefecture spokesman Takamichi Sugiyama.

Yesterday, more than 1,000 soldiers and rescue workers trawled through destroyed homes and vast piles of mud as the 72 hours that experts say are crucial in the race to save lives drew to a close.

Helicopter images showed a bleak line of sludge and rubble snaking down a hillside district of Atami, a popular hot-spring spot. The landslide descended in several violent waves last Saturday during Japan's annual rainy season.

It followed days of intense downpours in and around Atami, which is around 90km south-west of Tokyo. Atami reportedly recorded more rainfall in 48 hours than it usually does for the whole of July.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE