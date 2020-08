29 killed in restaurant collapse in China

BEIJING • Twenty-nine people were killed and seven seriously injured when a restaurant collapsed in northern China's Shanxi province, the country's emergencies ministry media said yesterday.

The building collapsed at 9.40am on Saturday in Xiangfen county in the south-west of Shanxi, the Ministry of Emergency Management said in a statement.

The accident in the two-storey structure occurred as villagers and relatives gathered for a birthday party, and the rescue operation ended early yesterday, state media said.

Fifty-seven people were pulled from the debris, with 29 of them confirmed dead, while 21 had minor injuries.

The Shanxi provincial government has set up a high-level team to investigate the accident in the county, which is under the jurisdiction of the city of Linfen, the Emergency Management Ministry said.

REUTERS