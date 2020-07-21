22 new virus infections in China, with local cases all in Xinjiang

BEIJING • China had 22 new coronavirus cases on Sunday - up from 16 cases a day earlier, the health commission said yesterday, adding that of the new infections, 17 were in the western region of Xinjiang.

The other five were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China also reported 13 new asymptomatic patients, down from 42 a day earlier.

As of Sunday, China had 83,682 confirmed Covid-19 cases, and the death toll remained at 4,634.

Free coronavirus testing will be made available to the 3.5 million residents of Urumqi, the capital city of Xinjiang region, Chinese media outlet Caixin Global yesterday cited the local authorities as saying.

All the 17 new locally transmitted cases are in Urumqi.

The first new cases were detected in the city last Thursday, ending a five-month streak of no cases in Xinjiang.

Although the source of the new infections remains unclear, Ms Rui Baoling, director of the city's disease control body, said at a press conference on Sunday that the cases were believed to be connected to a cluster in the downtown Tianshan district.

She said, however, that there was no need for panic, as all the new cases so far have been found in people under quarantine, Caixin Global reported.

The State Council, China's Cabinet, has dispatched three task forces to help assess the situation in Urumqi.

Yesterday, hundreds of cinemas reopened in scores of Chinese cities after a six-month nationwide shutdown due to the outbreak.

But it will be an altered experience for moviegoers: online-only ticket sales, shuttered snack bars, and social distancing during screenings as worries over Covid-19 persist.

Cinemas can sell no more than 30 per cent of available tickets per show, and seat-selection charts on leading ticketing apps indicated that in many theatres, people will need to sit two seats apart.

"I'm very excited. I haven't watched (a movie) in more than half a year, so I just decided to take today off and come experience it," said Mr Lu Yonghao, 25, who works in the human resources department of a Shanghai company.

Still, many cities kept their cinemas shut yesterday, as Beijing said it would leave the final decision on whether to open up to the local authorities.

Cinemas in the capital Beijing, which experienced a fresh outbreak last month, for example, have not reopened.

The capital city did, however, lower its virus alert level yesterday after going more than two weeks without a new local infection, declaring that it had contained a cluster that emerged last month.

That outbreak infected more than 330 people in the city.

