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At least 22 injured after Shenzhen-bound passenger ferry crashes into dock in Hong Kong

A drone view of a Chinese-flagged oil tanker moored at an oil terminal at Tsing Yi port in Hong Kong on March 19.

At least 22 people were injured and two of them are in critical condition, after a passenger ferry bound for Shenzhen collided with a floating dry dock in Hong Kong on the morning of Nov 27.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), citing Hong Kong police, initially reported that 22 people were injured, including two men and a boy from mainland China. The newspaper later put the number of injured at 24 in a social media post.

The Shenzhen-bound Xin Xun Long Er Hao had departed the Hong Kong-Macau Ferry Terminal in Sheung Wan at 9am with 35 passengers and 11 crew members on board.

According to a source quoted by SCMP, the captain allegedly lost control of the vessel after its helm malfunctioned, causing the ferry to slam into the 289m floating dry dock near the Tsing Yi oil depot.

“The hull of the ferry hit the floating dry dock, causing a violent impact and injuries to the passengers,” the source said.

Emergency services received a report of the crash at 9.25am and deployed a fireboat and 15 ambulances to the scene. Dockyard staff towed the damaged ferry to the pier at Yiu Lian Dockyards on Tsing Yi Road, where paramedics treated the victims.

According to the police, the injured sustained head, arm and shoulder injuries, with some reportedly suffering fractures. They were taken to Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung and Yan Chai Hospital in Tsuen Wan.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

The accident marks the second collision this year involving a vessel under parent company Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises, following a May 11 crash in which a Mui Wo-bound ferry struck a typhoon shelter barrier without causing injuries.