20,000 moonstruck by Japanese tycoon's offer

TOKYO • Applications to be Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's girlfriend have topped 20,000, streaming service AbemaTV said yesterday, ahead of its documentary on his search for a "life partner" to take on his moon voyage.

Mr Maezawa, 44, who will be the first private passenger on billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX, has already generated huge social media buzz with a US$9 million (S$12 million) giveaway to his followers that secured his position as Japan's foremost Twitter celebrity.

The website for the documentary Full Moon Lovers now includes a "love diagnostic test" where entrants can test their compatibility with the entrepreneur, who sold his online fashion business Zozo to SoftBank Group last year.

Multiple-choice questions include "If you rode in a private jet, where would you go?" and "If Maezawa farted in front of you, what would you say?", with users presented with a photo of the billionaire with expressions ranging from happy to sad, depending on their score.

AbemaTV, backed by online ad agency CyberAgent and broadcaster TV Asahi, is one of Japan's foremost proponents of the reality dating show. Securing Mr Maezawa for Full Moon Lovers is a coup for the service, which aims to generate social media traffic and is targeting youth who are turning off TV.

Japanese broadcasters have been slow to offer streaming, even as ad spending shifts online, for fear of upsetting their regional networks by offering nationwide streaming services. Public broadcaster NHK, which had been legally constrained from offering such services, will begin streaming in April, following rule changes last year.

The reality dating format got a boost in Japan with the success of hit show Terrace House, which was developed by broadcaster Fuji, then picked up by Netflix.

REUTERS