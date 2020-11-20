2 weeks of new curbs ahead of S. Korean key exams

SEOUL • South Korea started a special two-week coronavirus prevention period yesterday as the country's daily infections continued to mount ahead of highly competitive annual college entrance examinations.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 343 new cases by Wednesday midnight, bringing the total infections to 29,654, with 498 deaths.

The daily tally has topped 200 for five consecutive days and surpassed 300 on Wednesday for the first time since August after a large outbreak at a church political rally.

Rising Covid-19 case numbers have fuelled worries among students and parents ahead of the annual college entrance exams, which play a huge role in students' education and career prospects.

Almost 500,000 high school seniors will sit the exams on Dec 3, the Education Ministry told Reuters.

The ministry called on all high schools nationwide to return to offline classes a week before the exams and said it will temporarily disclose names of any cram schools and study cafes that experience an infection during the period.

The ministry has secured at least 120 hospital beds in 29 medical facilities for students with Covid-19 ahead of exam day. For students in quarantine, including those who had been in contact with Covid-19 patients, the ministry has secured at least 113 test centres and 754 individual test rooms, enough to accommodate 3,800.

The ministry said it will not disclose the exact number of high school seniors with Covid-19 to prevent fear among the test-takers.

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said South Korea stands at a critical crossroads of another massive outbreak.

"We should pull together in prevention measures to help our kids focus on the college entrance exams in a safe environment," Mr Park told a meeting.

From yesterday, public gatherings of 100 people or more are banned, religious services and sporting events are limited to 30 per cent of capacity, while high-risk facilities, including clubs and karaoke bars, must increase safe distancing among guests.

