2 new rounds of mass tests for most of Shanghai

SHANGHAI • Shanghai yesterday announced two new rounds of mass Covid-19 testing of most of its 25 million residents over a three-day period, citing the need to trace infections linked to an outbreak at a karaoke lounge.

The city government said on its official WeChat account that all residents in nine of the city's 16 districts would be tested twice from yesterday to tomorrow. People in parts of three other districts would also have to undergo tests.

Multiple Covid-19 infections detected this week were linked to a karaoke lounge, which had been visited by residents from several districts.

"No household or person should be missed," the city government said of the testing.

To leave their homes, people living in the affected districts would be required to show a test taken within the last two days, it said.

City lockdowns and repeated mass testing in China, part of its zero-Covid-19 policy that aims to eradicate all outbreaks, have brought case numbers down but many of the measures have fuelled anger and taken a toll on the economy.

Shanghai reported eight new local Covid-19 cases on Monday, seven of which it said were found in quarantined areas.

The city already requires all of its districts to organise mass testing of residents every weekend until the end of this month.

Residents also need to test themselves every three days to enter public areas such as shopping malls or to take public transport.

Although China's most populous city has lifted a two-month lockdown of its residents, it still imposes targeted curbs on movements whenever a Covid-19 case is found outside quarantined areas.

Meanwhile, the north-western city of Xi'an, which reported 18 local infections driven by the BA.5.2 sub-variant, will suspend operations at various entertainment venues, dining at restaurants and big events from today for seven days, a government official said.

In eastern Anhui province, 287 new cases were detected on Monday, bringing the total number of cases found to just over 1,000.

The outbreak started last week and two counties - Si and Lingbi - were placed under lockdown, with over 1.7 million residents allowed to leave their homes only if they were getting tested.

Footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed empty streets in Si county over the weekend and people lining up for their sixth round of mass testing in recent days.

Neighbouring Jiangsu province also reported 56 new local infections across four cities on Monday.

Verified photos shared widely online showed hundreds of people in hazmat suits lining up in the city of Wuxi, appearing to be waiting for buses to quarantine facilities.

