2 killed, 31 hurt in S. Korea motel blaze; suspected arsonist arrested

SEOUL • At least two people were killed and 31 others injured in a suspected arson attack on a motel in Gwangju yesterday.

The authorities said the fire, which broke out at 5.45am at the motel in the northern part of the South Korean city, was extinguished within 22 minutes.

The death toll could rise as 13 people sustained serious injuries due to smoke inhalation and burns, according to the authorities.

Most of the 32 rooms of the fivestorey accommodation were occupied at the time of the fire.

Police have arrested a man, 39, identified only by the surname Kim, on suspicion of arson.

He is in the intensive care unit of a hospital, but his condition is not life-threatening.

According to Gwangju Bukbu Police Station, Kim said he had checked into the motel by himself, set the bedding on fire with suicidal intent and left the building. The room where the fire had started was completely burned down.

Police said their probe was interrupted as Kim had to be moved to the intensive care unit for burns and smoke inhalation.

But as he had admitted to the crime at the time of his arrest, substantiating his guilt will not be a problem, the police said.

The fire originated in a room on the third floor, preventing those on the upper floors from escaping.

One woman jumped from the fourth floor of the motel, landing on a canopy roof over the garage and avoiding serious injuries.

The motel was not required to install a fire sprinkler system due to its building classification.

In total, 217 fire officials and 48 fire engines as well as other firefighting equipment were mobilised to tackle the blaze.

The Gwangju municipal office convened an emergency meeting in the aftermath of the fire to formulate a response and support the victims.

"Fire caused by arson does not mean the city bears no responsibility," Mayor Lee Yong-seop said.

