2 Hong Kong opposition lawmakers among at least 10 arrested on charges including rioting

HONG KONG - Police said at least 10 individuals, including two opposition lawmakers, suspected of involvement in last year's unrest have been arrested.

Lawmakers and Democratic Party members Ted Hui and Lam Cheuk Ting were picked up from their homes at around 6am on Wednesday (Aug 26), the party announced via social media accounts.

The pair are suspected of offences relating to a protest outside Tuen Mun police station on July 6 last year.

Lam, in particular, is suspected of rioting on July 21 last year, when a group of white-clad men armed with sticks and clubs attacked black-clad protesters and passengers at Yuen Long station at night.

The men in white were reported to be from triads and were beating up the group in black, believed to be protesters on their way home after an anti-extradition demonstration.

That night, several dozen protesters and passers-by were injured in the attacks by white-shirted mobs, including Lam, who was at the scene.

Lam said after the incident that he went to the MTR station after hearing passengers were being attacked by a group of armed men.

He said he called Yuen Long Police District and asked for officers to be sent to the scene urgently but there was no action from the police for more than an hour after he contacted them.

The police were blasted for what was seen as their delayed response, with officers arriving at the scene nearly 40 minutes after the attack began, and fuelling rumours of collusion with those behind the violence.

Yuen Long is part of the New Territories, a largely rural area close to the Chinese border where a number of villagers are known to have ties to triads and are supportive of the pro-Beijing establishment.

Hong Kong's police chief later defended his officers, saying there was a need to redeploy manpower from other districts, as police and protesters at that time had been locked in pitched street battles in the Sheung Wan district some 30km away.

Related Story Six overseas Hong Kong democracy activists targeted under security law

Related Story Joshua Wong among opposition candidates barred from Hong Kong's legislature vote

Related Story Hong Kong court throws out private case against officer who shot protester

Observers previously said the incident marked a turning point in the demonstrations, with protesters directing their anger at the police and confidence in law enforcers, billed as Asia's top in the past, plummeting.

Citing sources, RTHK reported that at least 12 people were arrested over the Tuen Mun and Yuen Long incidents. It added that more arrests could follow.

Local news outlet HK01 said at least 16 people aged between 26 and 48 were arrested.

Of those, four, including Lam and Hui, are linked to the Tuen Mun incident, while 13 are said to be linked to the Yuen Long clashes.

On Wednesday, the police said that as of Tuesday, a total of 44 people aged between 18 and 61 have been arrested over links to the July 21 incident.

As at Aug 20, seven have been charged with participating in riot and conspiracy to wound with intent.