2 dead after typhoon rips across industrial hubs of South Korea

SEOUL - A powerful typhoon tore through South Korea's southern industrial hubs on Tuesday, leaving at least two people dead, 10 missing and thousands displaced, the authorities said.

Typhoon Hinnamnor left the Korean peninsula early on Tuesday after battering the south-eastern industrial cities of Pohang, Gyeongju and Ulsan with strong winds and heavy rain.

The storm was moving north-east across the Sea of Japan/East Sea and was expected to brush past Japan's north-eastern city of Sapporo around 9pm local time, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Japanese authorities said the island of Hokkaido, where Sapporo is located, will face high winds and waves overnight and on Wednesday. Train services and flights were cancelled in the southern-most island of Kyushu when the typhoon passed earlier on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, the typhoon was over the Sea of Japan/East Sea, bringing gusts of up to 180km per hour and moving north-east at a speed of 45kmh.

More than 35,000 households were without power in Japan's south-western Kyushu region, said Kyushu Electricity. Some of Japan's bullet trains were suspended due to strong winds and rain, and many local trains also paused service, said operator JR Kyushu. At least 120 flights departing and landing at Kyushu's airport were cancelled, public broadcaster NHK reported.

In South Korea's Pohang city, a resident was swept away and killed by strong currents, and eight others were reported missing in submerged underground carparks, according to the Ministry of Interior and Safety.

Local broadcaster YTN showed footage of a wrecked car being pulled out of an underground apartment garage where muddy water blocked its entrance.

Another person died after being buried in a house hit by a landslide in Gyeongju and one person was reported missing in Ulsan on Tuesday afternoon.

The number of casualties could rise as rescue operations continue, with the military mobilising amphibious vehicles.

Some 2,900 people have been evacuated, mostly in the southern hubs of the country, and more than 66,000 homes experienced blackouts, with 45 per cent of service restored in the afternoon.

The typhoon forced hundreds of flight cancellations, suspension of business operations and school closings in South Korea.

Steelmaker Posco reported a temporary byproduct gas release at its Pohang plant due to a blackout caused by the typhoon.

Shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries, which is based in Ulsan, said there were no major losses though some parts of its factory were submerged. Some of its ships were sent to the west coast to head off damage and would return on Thursday.

A spokesman for Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering said there were no incidents at its shipyard in nearby Changwon so far, and it stopped production on Tuesday morning as planned.

Typhoon warnings were mostly lifted across South Korea, but President Yoon Suk-yeol urged officials to take precautions until the storm is completely gone.

The neighbouring North Korea also braced itself for damage from the typhoon, with leader Kim Jong Un presiding over a two-day meeting on disaster prevention work, and officials releasing water from a dam near the border with South Korea.

REUTERS, AFP