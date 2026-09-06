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2 dead, 3 taken to hospital in fire at cake shop in central Japan

The police are investigating the fire as a possible arson case.

Two people were found dead and three others taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a cake shop in the central Japanese prefecture of Gifu on Sept 5, police said.

At around 9pm, a person in the building in Motosu made an emergency call reporting that a stabbing had occurred and that someone had spread gasoline on the premises, according to the police. The incident took place outside business hours.

The police are investigating the fire as a possible arson case.

The shop is located in a two-storey building that also includes a residence. KYODO NEWS