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2 bodies found in north-eastern Japan mountains, one may be high school girl

The home in Ogawara, in Miyagi Prefecture, of a man who was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a minor. Police are investigating his connection with a high school girl who went missing.

TOKYO – Two bodies have been found in the mountains in Miyagi Prefecture, north-eastern Japan, with one of them possibly that of a 16-year-old senior high school girl who went missing late in October, investigative sources said.

In November, police arrested Makoto Oga, a 33-year-old resident of Ogawara, Miyagi Prefecture, on suspicion of kidnapping a minor, and are investigating his connection with the girl, a resident of Yokohama near Tokyo.

The suspect’s home is located about 1km north-east of JR Ogawara Station and along a busy road in a residential area.

The unidentified bodies were discovered on the morning of Nov 27 in the mountains of Shichikashuku town in the south-west of the prefecture.

According to the police, her family reported her missing to police on Oct 26. They said they had seen her off at a train station the previous day and that she had not returned home since.

A police investigation showed that the girl took a train to Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, where she met up with the man. The two then appear to have travelled to Miyagi in a car driven by him. KYODO NEWS