2 bodies found in north-eastern Japan mountains, one may be high school girl
- Two bodies were found in the mountains of Shichikashuku, Miyagi Prefecture, and one may be a missing 16-year-old schoolgirl from Yokohama.
- Police arrested 33-year-old Makoto Oga on suspicion of kidnapping a minor and are investigating his link to the girl.
- The girl was reported missing on 26 October after leaving home, and police say she met the man in Chiba before they travelled to Miyagi by car.
AI generated
TOKYO – Two bodies have been found in the mountains in Miyagi Prefecture, north-eastern Japan, with one of them possibly that of a 16-year-old senior high school girl who went missing late in October, investigative sources said.
In November, police arrested Makoto Oga, a 33-year-old resident of Ogawara, Miyagi Prefecture, on suspicion of kidnapping a minor, and are investigating his connection with the girl, a resident of Yokohama near Tokyo.
The suspect’s home is located about 1km north-east of JR Ogawara Station and along a busy road in a residential area.
The unidentified bodies were discovered on the morning of Nov 27 in the mountains of Shichikashuku town in the south-west of the prefecture.
According to the police, her family reported her missing to police on Oct 26. They said they had seen her off at a train station the previous day and that she had not returned home since.
A police investigation showed that the girl took a train to Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, where she met up with the man. The two then appear to have travelled to Miyagi in a car driven by him. KYODO NEWS