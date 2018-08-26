19 die in pre-dawn blaze at Harbin hotel

BEIJING • A fire tore through a hot springs hotel in the north-eastern Chinese city of Harbin before dawn yesterday, killing 19 people and causing 23 others to be taken to hospital, city officials said.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze at the four-storey Bailong Hot Springs Leisure Hotel, an inexpensive spa resort visited mainly by domestic tourists.

The People's Daily newspaper cited fire officials as saying the blaze, which broke out just after 4.30am local time, had started in a kitchen on the second floor.

Flames swept through an area of about 400 sq m before being extinguished after three hours, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Video footage showed rescue workers picking through the ruins of the charred building.

Casualties treated in hospital were in their 40s to 70s, the People's Daily said, citing the Harbin First Hospital. Further details about those who were killed were not immediately available.

China has a patchy record for building safety regulations, and the country's Ministry of Emergency Management said it would launch nationwide fire safety inspections in buildings such as hotels, saunas, hospitals, schools and shopping malls, CCTV reported yesterday.

In November, Beijing's municipal government launched a 40-day "special operation" targeting fire code and building safety violations after an apartment fire in the Chinese capital killed 19 people.

Harbin, in the far north-east of China and home to a large Russian population during the early 20th century, is famous for buildings dating from that era as well as a popular winter snow and ice festival.

Deadly fires are common in China, where fire safety regulations are routinely neglected.

In April, 18 people were killed and five more injured in a fire at a karaoke establishment in the country's south.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE