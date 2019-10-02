18-year-old shot as clashes in Hong Kong spread to over 10 districts

A student was wounded yesterday after Hong Kong police opened fire with live bullets during protests that erupted in more than 10 districts in the territory, the first such injury since protests erupted in the territory earlier this year.

In previous clashes with de-monstrators, the police had fired warning shots in the air and no one was hurt.

A police spokesman said officers in Tsuen Wan came under attack from a group of rioters and had to open fire with their lives under threat. The bullet hit the left shoulder of an 18-year-old youth who was sent to Princess Margaret Hospital, the spokesman added.

The Hospital Authority said 51 people were sent to hospital yesterday, with two in critical condition, including the youth.

According to media reports, the teenager underwent surgery to have the bullet removed and remained in critical condition.

Police fired six live rounds in four locations including Yau Ma Tei and Wong Tai Sin. More than 180 people were arrested.

Thousands of protesters played a game of cat and mouse with riot police yesterday, with clashes spreading to more than 10 districts, including the shopping district of Causeway Bay, government offices in Admiralty, Wan Chai, Central and across the harbour in Kowloon and the New Territories, making the unrest one of the most widespread since demonstrations escalated in June.

Police moved in swiftly to clear the crowd with volleys of tear gas and rubber bullets after protesters set up roadblocks and threw petrol bombs. They also started multiple fires, with smoke from the blaze on Hong Kong Island visible from the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront, across the harbour.



A photo received from Hong Kong police showing an officer who was injured after a corrosive substance was allegedly thrown by protesters in the Tuen Mun area yesterday. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Public transport came to a virtual standstill with arterial roads across the city blocked off and nearly half the train lines shut because of the protests.

The clashes came after the city was put on lockdown earlier yesterday, with beefed-up police presence overnight and closure of multiple malls in clash-prone areas.

Tall water-filled barricades surrounded key government buildings, while the police blocked off certain roads in the Wan Chai area from midnight to limit access to Bauhinia Square, where the flag-raising ceremony for China's national day celebrations was held at 8am. This was followed by a reception at the Convention and Exhibition Centre nearby.

In a speech at the reception, Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung said that the escalating violence had put greater pressure on an already weak economy.

"Violence and confrontation are never solutions to problems," said Mr Cheung. "To resolve the current acute social conflicts, we need more than ever the solidarity of all Hong Kong people to work towards the same goal, seek common ground and accommodate differences."

He said Hong Kong residents wanted to get out of this impasse, and the government had displayed the greatest sincerity and wanted to have a dialogue with the people.

But, judging from the sentiment on the streets, Mr Cheung's words fell on deaf ears.

A participant of the march from Causeway Bay to Central, who wanted to be known only as Mr Chan, 35, said: "They don't get to dictate whether we come out or not. It is not a police state yet, and I believe that it shouldn't be. So, this is our right to be on the streets."

Mrs Gian Cheung, 40, took her children Wesley, six, and Lyana, 10, out to join the march in Sha Tin while it was still peaceful.

"Since I live nearby, I thought it would be good for my son to experience the right to protest, even if for a short bit. Because he has been watching TV at home and he sees all these images and has been asking me about what is going on. He is young but it is a good time to start."

On Monday, both the government and the police repeatedly urged residents not to take part in the unauthorised marches and rallies. The police also said they expected the situation on China's national day to be "very, very dangerous" as recent acts by protesters had increased in violence and intensity, and were "one step closer to terrorism".

The territory's activities to mark National Day were a muted affair this year, with the fireworks show cancelled and the flag-raising ceremony viewed indoors, similar to the celebrations on July 1, the date of the handover of the city by Britain to China.