18-year-old man in Japan arrested for allegedly killing baby with plastic bag

The man, believed to be the infant’s father, has told the police that he did not intend to kill the baby.

TOKYO - An 18-year-old man in the western Japanese prefecture of Hiroshima was arrested on Sept 5 on suspicion of killing a two-month-old boy by covering his head with a plastic bag, police said.

The man, believed to be the infant’s father, has told the police that he did not intend to kill the baby.



“He was crying loudly and I thought I could make him quiet if I did something like that,” the man was quoted as saying.

The suspect allegedly put a plastic bag over the baby’s head and laid him face down at their home in Fukuyama between 5:30am and 9am on Sept 4, leading to the boy’s death from respiratory failure.



The boy’s mother made an emergency call that afternoon reporting that the baby had died. KYODO NEWS