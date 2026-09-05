Straitstimes.com header logo

18-year-old man in Japan arrested for allegedly killing baby with plastic bag

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The man, believed to be the infant’s father, has told the police that he did not intend to kill the baby.

The man, believed to be the infant’s father, has told the police that he did not intend to kill the baby.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS

TOKYO - An 18-year-old man in the western Japanese prefecture of Hiroshima was arrested on Sept 5 on suspicion of killing a two-month-old boy by covering his head with a plastic bag, police said.

The man, believed to be the infant’s father, has told the police that he did not intend to kill the baby.

“He was crying loudly and I thought I could make him quiet if I did something like that,” the man was quoted as saying.

The suspect allegedly put a plastic bag over the baby’s head and laid him face down at their home in Fukuyama between 5:30am and 9am on Sept 4, leading to the boy’s death from respiratory failure.

The boy’s mother made an emergency call that afternoon reporting that the baby had died. KYODO NEWS

More on this topic
France police find remains of five babies in a home
Sleeping position of 2-month-old girl could have played part in her death: Coroner
See more on

Japan

Babies

Unnatural death

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.