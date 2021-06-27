18 killed, 16 hurt in fire at China martial arts school

BEIJING • At least 18 people were killed and 16 injured when a fire broke out at a martial arts school in central China in the early hours of Friday, according to the local government.

Official state news agency Xinhua reported that all the victims were boarders at the school, while local media said they were aged between seven and 16. The fire has been extinguished and the authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze, a statement from the Zhecheng county government in Henan province, said.

Four officials, including the county party secretary, have been fired over the incident, reported the Henan Daily, a local state-backed newspaper, yesterday. Two more suspects were arrested in addition to the school's manager Chen Lin, it said.

There were 34 boarding students on the premises when the fire broke out, according to government staff quoted by Beijing Toutiao News. Those hurt - four with severe injuries - were rushed to a local hospital, where an unnamed doctor told local media they were "doing everything they could" to save them.

An official confirmed to AFP that the school was the Zhenxing Martial Arts Centre. Local media reports described it as a "comprehensive martial arts training institution" that aimed to "strengthen the body through morality and martial arts".

An online listing for the school advertises hour-long classes each day for a range of martial arts disciplines and says the school "recruits boarding students year-round".

Provincial party chief Lou Yangsheng told local media that the blaze was a "profound lesson".

The school had not gone through the fire safety auditing process required for martial arts training institutions, as the building had originally been a private house intended for other purposes, Xinhua reported on Friday.

Social media users started to call for better fire safety standards online as a hashtag for the fire garnered more than 1.5 million views. Fatal fires are common in China, with safety rules often flouted and patchy enforcement.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE