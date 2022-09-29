17 dead, three hurt in restaurant fire in north-east China

BEIJING - A fire at a restaurant in China's north-eastern Jilin province killed 17 people and injured three on Wednesday, according to the local authorities.

The blaze broke out at 12.40pm at the eatery in the city of Changchun, the local government said on social media platform Weibo.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and completed search and rescue work by 3pm, the statement said.

"The injured have been taken to hospital for treatment while posthumous care for the victims is being carried out," it added.

The authorities said the cause of the incident is under probe.

Deadly fires occur frequently in China, where lax enforcement of building codes and widespread unauthorised construction can make it hard for people to flee burning buildings.

Earlier in September, a huge blaze in the central city of Changsha engulfed part of a skyscraper housing an office of state-owned telecommunications company China Telecom, but no casualties were reported.

In July 2021, a warehouse fire in Jilin province killed 15 people and injured 25 more, according to state media reports.

The month before that, a fire killed 18 people - mostly children - at a martial arts school in central Henan province, causing an uproar over fire safety standards.

A further two dozen people died in a pair of blazes in Beijing's migrant neighbourhoods in 2017, while 58 perished when a huge fire swept through a 28-storey Shanghai housing block in 2010.

AFP