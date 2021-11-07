16,000 foreign visitors enter Thailand in first week of reopening

The streets of Bangkok are buzzing with start-stop traffic and thronging crowds as Thailand rounds off its first week of relaxed border controls that waive quarantine for travellers from more than 60 countries and territories.

Tourist attractions, merchants and restaurants that had been shuttered for a good part of the year are now cracking open their doors again, cautiously optimistic about a revival in a sector that in 2019 brought in more than 1.91 trillion baht (S$77.7 billion).

The nation's reopening last Monday and Bangkok's hot weather lured sports teacher Christian Schubert to escape the chill of Germany's autumn.

"The world has waited long enough for Covid-19 to be under control, and I feel like it's finally time to travel," said the 40-year-old, who was wandering in the complex of Bangkok's Grand Palace barely 24 hours after touching down last Wednesday. "It's a good time to come before the crowd of mass tourism returns."

Already, about 16,000 foreign visitors have entered Thailand through the various travel schemes expanded since last Monday, with most coming from the United States, Germany, Britain and Japan, said the authorities.

Fully vaccinated air travellers from approved countries and territories can enter the kingdom without undergoing quarantine.

Instead, they will take a Covid-19 test upon landing and spend a night at a government-approved hotel where they have to wait for a negative result before they can travel freely in Thailand.

Those coming from places not on the quarantine-free list can enter via one of the 17 "sandbox" provinces, where they can roam quarantine-free but must remain in the province for a week before travelling elsewhere.

But genuine holidaymakers such as Mr Schubert will remain a rare breed for now, those in the tourism sector told The Sunday Times.

"It's still early. Most people who will enter Thailand right now are either Thai people, returning residents or those travelling for practical reasons, like business trips," said Ms Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA).

Freelance tour guide Taweesak Sattayankarn, 70, who returned to ply his services outside the Grand Palace and the nearby Wat Phra Kaeo temple last Monday, said most of the visitors to the area are domestic tourists. "I haven't really seen any foreign tourists yet," he said, adding that there used to be some 20,000 visitors daily, but the figure now is about 100 or so.

Thais and Thai residents abroad have also been eagerly awaiting the easing of border controls to avoid lengthy quarantines.

Among them is digital marketer Rampi Murthy, 59, who arrived from India last Wednesday, after lockdowns and restrictions in both countries repeatedly foiled his plans to return to Bangkok, where his family lives.

He said he had trouble booking a flight from Mumbai to Bangkok, and thinks the lack of international flights could also affect the number of travellers to Thailand.

Additionally, Thailand's new entry system for incoming travellers launched last Monday has run into problems, such as system errors and long waits for e-mails confirming applications. And some have taken to social media to complain.

The authorities said they are working to improve the Thailand Pass registration process.

Over 65,000 people have registered for the pass since last Monday, with approval already granted to more than 12,000 travellers set to arrive in the coming weeks.

That is a vast improvement from the 73,000 visitors in the first eight months of the year, but a shadow of the almost 40 million in 2019.

"The number of visitors expected in the coming months cannot compare with pre-pandemic figures," said THA's Ms Marisa. "But if we wait any longer, the disruption to the tourism industry will be unimaginable. Many hotels, even the big ones, are barely keeping afloat."

She expects the numbers to pick up only next month, when those from Europe seek escape from the winter season and when travellers become more familiar with Thailand's entry requirements.

Chinese tourists who formed the mainstay of Thailand's inbound travellers are also unlikely to return soon, as China upholds its restrictions on outbound travel. Last year, the number of Chinese tourists fell by 88.6 per cent.

Their presence is sorely missed, said tuk-tuk driver Prisha, 53, who used to pick up many Chinese tourists along Bangkok's Yaowarat Road, also known as Chinatown, before the pandemic.

"Locals don't care about taking a tuk-tuk," said Mr Prisha, who goes by one name.

GRADUAL REBOUND It's still early. Most people who will enter Thailand right now are either Thai people, returning residents or those travelling for practical reasons, like business trips. MS MARISA SUKOSOL NUNBHAKDI, Thai Hotels Association president, who expects tourist numbers to pick up only next month, when people from Europe seek escape from the winter season and when travellers become more familiar with Thailand's entry requirements.

Bangkok's famous party scene in areas such as Khaosan Road or Soi Cowboy, once overflowing with music, alcohol and merry-makers, have mostly gone dark following a months-long alcohol ban. Only certified restaurants and eateries can serve alcohol until 9pm. Pubs, bars and karaoke lounges will remain closed until Dec 1.

Mandatory quarantine for visitors in their country of origin or government travel warnings could also discourage would-be tourists.

But some, such as Singaporean Peter Tay, 56, who before the pandemic used to travel to Thailand at least once a month, are undeterred. Mr Tay, who is retired and previously worked in sales, arrived in Bangkok last Monday and plans to stay for at least 2½ months to visit other provinces.

When asked about contracting Covid-19 while travelling, Mr Tay, who is fully vaccinated, said: "Life is short. If you don't play now, where will you find the time?"