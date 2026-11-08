15 companies join hands to push for 2028 air taxi service in western Japan

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Japanese startup SkyDrive has joined forces with MUFG Bank and other major Japanese companies for the push.

TOKYO – MUFG Bank and other major Japanese companies from a range of industries have joined forces to study how to commercially deploy air taxis in western Japan, including sustainable business models, necessary infrastructure and ways to create demand through tourism.

Japanese startup SkyDrive’s compact aircraft, which can take off and land vertically without a runway, will be used in the service targeting the Kansai region, which includes Osaka and Kyoto prefectures. Companies joining the study may establish a jointly owned company to operate the service planned for launch in 2028.

In a road map updated in March, the Japanese government said it expects commercial services using such next-generation air mobility vehicles to start between 2027 and 2028.

SkyDrive, based in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture in central Japan, conducted more than a dozen demonstration flights at last year’s World Exposition in Osaka, using its battery-powered multi-rotor aircraft that can carry a pilot and up to two passengers.

“In the wake of the Osaka-Kansai expo, flying cars are moving from demonstration and technology development toward a new phase of social implementation,” MUFG Bank said in a press statement announcing the joint initiative involving 15 companies.

The other participants include regional lender Senshu Ikeda Bank, major nonlife insurer Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance and leasing company Mitsubishi HC Capital. The remaining ones involved were not identified.

The companies will meet regularly to pool their expertise and consider issues including plans for vertiports – takeoff and landing facilities for air taxis – as well as charging infrastructure and appropriate fares. They will also examine the commercial viability of the service.

They will decide around next summer whether to establish a jointly owned company to operate the service.

SkyDrive, which is working with Osaka Metro to put flying cars into practical use, said the lack of takeoff and landing sites is a major obstacle to their widespread use, especially in urban areas where land is scarce.

Major airlines in Japan are also preparing for commercial services using similar aircraft developed by other companies.

Soracle, a joint venture between Japan Airlines and trading house Sumitomo, aims to begin commercial operations in fiscal 2028 or later using aircraft developed by US company Archer Aviation.

ANA Holdings has teamed up with Joby Aviation, a US electric aircraft developer backed by Toyota Motor.

“We want to explore how to develop a new form of transport infrastructure,” Shin Kitamura, a senior managing executive officer at MUFG Bank, said at a news conference in Osaka in early October. KYODO NEWS