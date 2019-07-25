14 dead, dozens missing in Guizhou landslides

BEIJING • Thirteen people died and 35 are missing after heavy rains triggered a landslide in China's south-western Guizhou province, the government said yesterday.

Rescuers freed 11 survivors after a mudslide buried 21 houses in a village in Shuicheng county on Tuesday night, the Ministry of Emergency Management said in a statement on the Twitter-like Weibo platform.

Videos of the landslide aired by state broadcaster CGTN showed the side of a collapsed hill covered in thick mud and excavators digging through the debris.

Rescue workers in helmets with torches were seen struggling through the thick mud as ambulances waited nearby. About 560 rescuers were still combing through the rubble searching for survivors, the statement said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a "careful investigation" into flood and disaster management to reduce further damage, the ministry said.

Landslides are a frequent danger in rural and mountainous parts of China, particularly after heavy rain, and the country has suffered heavy flooding this year.

Separately, a landslip at a construction site in Hezhang county, Guizhou, on Tuesday killed one person and six others are missing, the county government said.

About 2.2 million people in Guizhou have been affected by floods and heavy winds in the first half of the year, and natural disasters have shaved off 3.1 billion yuan (S$615 million) from the local economy this year, China's official Xinhua news agency reported.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE