13 million ordered to stay home in Xi'an as China tightens curbs

BEIJING • More than 13 million people were ordered to stay home in the Chinese city of Xi'an, which yesterday imposed a strict lockdown and dramatically tightened travel controls to fight a growing Covid-19 outbreak.

With Beijing preparing to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in February, China is on high alert as it fights local Covid-19 outbreaks in several cities.

The new restrictions were imposed after Xi'an reported 52 new coronavirus cases yesterday, bringing the total to 143 since Dec 9.

From today, all households may "send only one household member outside once every two days to purchase necessities", with all others ordered to remain indoors except for emergencies, the city government said in a statement on its official Weibo social media account.

Residents "should not leave the city unless necessary", the government said, adding that those seeking to leave would have to provide evidence of special circumstances and apply for approval.

The orders came a day after the city in northern China began testing all of its 13 million residents.

Long-distance bus stations were closed and the authorities have set up disease control checkpoints on highways out of Xi'an, according to government notices.

China - where the coronavirus was first detected - has slowed the spread of new infections since the middle of last year through a zero-Covid-19 strategy that involves tight border restrictions, targeted lockdowns and lengthy quarantines.

Even a single case can lead to a swift imposition of curbs.

The southern city of Dongxing on Tuesday ordered its 200,000 residents to isolate at home after an infection was detected.

The country has stepped up its already-strict zero-tolerance Covid-19 policy as it braces itself for the arrival of thousands of international athletes for the Olympic Games, which are just over a month away.

