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13 injured after 5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes China’s Sichuan province

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According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the earthquake struck at a depth of 6km.

PHOTO: USGS

CHENGDU – Thirteen people were injured when a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Gaoxian county in Yibin, Sichuan province, at 12.12am on June 29, the local authorities said.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the earthquake struck at a depth of 6km.

Yibin’s earthquake relief headquarters activated a Level III emergency response immediately after the quake.

Thirteen people were taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries, while 196 residents were evacuated to safe locations, according to the headquarters.

Relief efforts are under way, and social order in the affected areas remains stable, it added.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I representing the highest level of response. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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