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13 airlines hit by check-in disruption at Incheon Airport

By 2.19pm, regular ticketing operations had effectively stopped at China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines and Air China.

SEOUL – A disruption to airline check-in systems at Incheon Airport caused major passenger-processing delays on Oct 30 , effectively halting normal ticketing operations at three Chinese carriers by the afternoon.

The airport corporation said the disruption began around 4.30am and affected airline networks connected to ticketing systems.

Sporadic communication outages continued to affect eight airlines at Terminal 1 and five at Terminal 2.

By 2.19pm, regular ticketing operations had effectively stopped at China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines and Air China.

Long lines formed at airline check-in counters, causing severe congestion, according to media reports.

The airport said it believes the disruption was linked to instability in ARINC, a US-based global airline network.

“Flights are being delayed, mainly among airlines whose ticketing operations have been suspended,” an airport official said. “We plan to assess the situation in detail.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK