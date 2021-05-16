12 dead, hundreds injured as tornadoes hit two Chinese provinces

SHANGHAI • Two tornadoes ripped through China's central city of Wuhan and a town in the eastern province of Jiangsu, killing 12 people and injuring hundreds while destroying homes and property, the official Xinhua news agency said yesterday.

Eight people were reported dead in Wuhan, in Hubei province, with 280 injured after last Friday's tornado ripped through the district of Caidian at about 8.40pm, the agency said.

The tornado toppled 27 houses and damaged 130 more, as well as two tower cranes and 8,000 sq m of sheds at construction sites, it added.

Vehicles were crushed by falling objects, trees uprooted, buildings partially destroyed and electricity pylons felled, leaving more than 26,000 homes without power.

"I've grown up in Wuhan and I've never seen anything like it," one resident of the city posted on China's Weibo app. "There's been so much extreme weather recently."

Another tornado struck the town of Shengze, in the Suzhou area of tornado-prone Jiangsu province, killing four people and injuring 149, Xinhua said.

Images shared on social media showed a black whirlwind which left a trail of destruction.

Fire officials said the winds damaged electricity facilities and toppled several factory buildings, it added.

Tornadoes often hit Jiangsu in late spring and early summer.

China's commercial hub of Shanghai, 100km from Suzhou, was also hit by powerful thunderstorms, prompting weather officials to declare an alert.

More heavy storms were expected in Shanghai and other parts of the Yangtze river delta region later yesterday, the state weather forecaster said.

China faces more extreme weather as a result of climate change, an official of the forecaster Jia Xiaolong told reporters late last month, adding that the risk of disasters, such as heat waves and floods, was expected to rise in coming years. A few weeks ago, a windstorm caused the deaths of 11 people in a different town, also close to Shanghai.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE