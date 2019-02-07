10-year-old abused girl dies in Japan despite pleas for help

When Mia Kurihara, 10, told her teachers that she was being subjected to constant abuse and violence from her father, little did she expect that this complaint would be relayed to her very abuser.

"I'm being assaulted by my father. He wakes me up in the middle of the night, and, even in the day when I'm awake, he kicks and beats me," she wrote in a questionnaire. "Teacher, can't you do anything?"