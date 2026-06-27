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10 sustain minor injuries in 5.6-magnitude earthquake near Mount Fuji

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The quake registered lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in part of Yamanashi Prefecture.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM USGS

TOKYO – The Japanese authorities said June 27 they had received reports of 10 people sustaining minor injuries due to the 5.6-magnitude earthquake near Mount Fuji in central Japan the previous day.

The quake, which shook the central and eastern regions including the Tokyo metropolitan area at around 10.28pm on June 26, registered lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in part of Yamanashi Prefecture.

Such a level of shaking was last recorded in the prefecture in 1924, though the temblor was not related to volcanic activity at Mount Fuji, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train services, suspended immediately after the quake between Tokyo and Shizuoka stations, resumed in the early hours of June 27, with around 22,000 passengers affected, operator JR Central said. KYODO NEWS

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