10 survivors and 53 dead in China building collapse

BEIJING • Fifty-three people died in a building collapse in central China, the authorities said yesterday, announcing the end of the rescue mission in a disaster that has been blamed on illegal construction.

The commercial building in Changsha city, Hunan province, caved in on April 29, leading to more than six days of painstaking attempts to pull survivors free from the mass of rubble and twisted metal.

"The search and rescue work at the Changsha building collapse site has been completed," state broadcaster China Central Television quoted city officials as saying.

"The trapped and incommunicado people from the accident scene have all been found... 10 people were rescued and 53 died."

The 10th person pulled alive from the rubble just after midnight on Thursday had been buried in debris for nearly six days.

The State Council, China's Cabinet, has decided to set up an investigation team for the collapse.

The block had contained apartments, a hotel and a cinema.

Eleven people - including the building's owner and a team of safety inspectors - have been detained in connection with the collapse. They include two people suspected of engaging in "illegal alteration" of the building, according to the Changsha authorities.

