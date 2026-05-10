10 passengers taken to hospital in Japan after ‘spraying incident’ on train

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The extent of the damage was not immediately available.

– About 10 passengers were taken to hospital after an emergency report of something being sprayed in a train car on the Tokaido Line section of the Ueno-Tokyo Line of East Japan Railway Co. at about 4.35pm on May 10.

The train, which originated from Odawara Station in Kanawaga Prefecture and was bound for Takasaki Station in Gunma Prefecture, stopped at Kawasaki Station to let off the affected passengers.

The extent of the damage was not immediately available.

According to JR East, the train suspended its service at Kawasaki Station, but subsequent trains are operating using Yokosuka Line tracks. THE JAPAN NEWS/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK