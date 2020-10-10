1 China shakes off virus

China's Golden Week saw crammed airports and crowded tourist attractions as its people came out in full strength over the eight-day National Day holiday. While the rest of the world continues to reel from Covid-19, China's domestic trips hit 79 per cent of last year's level in the annual travel rush.

2 MNCs stick to growth plans

Multinational corporations (MNCs) are staying firm on their plans to expand in Singapore in spite of the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, and are hiring local talent to support these growth targets.

3 More get help via ComCare

More people received financial assistance from the Government in the past year, with about 78,600 individuals benefiting from the various ComCare schemes. The Government gave out $151 million in cash assistance through the ComCare schemes in FY2019, the largest sum disbursed in the past five years.

4 Governor kidnap plot foiled

Thirteen men have been arrested for plotting to abduct the Democratic governor of the US state of Michigan and to "instigate a civil war". The plots hatched by the men, some of them members of right-wing militia, included storming the state capitol, bombing a bridge and kidnapping Governor Gretchen Whitmer before the presidential election.

5 Helping mentally ill get aid

Research shows that most people with mental illnesses do not seek any kind of professional help. The Ulysses contract - an advance directive - may be one way of helping individuals who need treatment but believe they do not, says Professor Chong Siow Ann.

6 More seek mental health aid

More people in Singapore across different age groups have been seeking help for mental health issues amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Some experts said that while the increase may be in part due to Covid-19 taking its toll, it could also point to greater awareness of mental health issues and reduced stigma in seeking professional help.

7 Smart homes in Punggol

About 1,400 families will be the first to live in smart-enabled Housing Board flats in Punggol Northshore by the end of this year. The flats are equipped with built-in fittings that allow any appliance that is connected to a power source to be controlled through a mobile application.

8 Low yields on govt bonds

Returns on sovereign bonds have dropped to historical lows globally as central banks cut benchmark interest rates amid the recession. This has sparked a hunt for higher yields, pushing investors away from government-issued paper into higher-yielding corporate bonds and other alternative investments like commodities.

9 Golfer Kelly Tan in fine form



PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS



Unheralded Kelly Tan (above) showed she can give the world's best women golfers a run for their money, after firing five birdies in a three-under 67 to share the Women's PGA Championship opening-round lead with twice Major winner Brittany Lincicome. "I think I am in a good spot," said the 26-year-old Malaysian.

10 Director wins book prize

Singaporean writer-director Ken Kwek has won the Hedwig Anuar Children's Book Award for his 2019 novel, Kelly And The Krumps, together with emerging illustrator Lolita Chiong. Judges praised Kwek's "keen understanding of the local child's world" and Chiong's "tongue-in-cheek illustrations".

VIDEO

Bullied, but now helping others to be better

Ms Megan Tang, who had severe eczema while growing up, was rejected by her peers when she was younger, and developed mental health issues. She now taps her experiences in her work as a counsellor. str.sg/blurb625

VIDEO

What's cooking, Schooling?

Swimmer Joseph Schooling was at the headquarters of caterers Neo Garden cooking up a storm to help raise funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and the Singapore Swimming Association. str.sg/blurb626