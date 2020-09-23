WORLD

1 Tsai praises heroic pilots

Taiwan will not allow others to display military might in its territorial airspace, President Tsai Ing-wen said yesterday, as she praised the "heroic performance" of air force pilots who have been intercepting Chinese jets that have approached the island. She toured an air force base in Penghu that sits on the front lines of Taiwan's air defences.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 NUS to merge two faculties

The National University of Singapore (NUS) will be bringing together two of its faculties to form a new interdisciplinary college from next year. It has been proposed that the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences be merged with the Faculty of Science to form the College of Humanities and Sciences.

WORLD

3 Jakarta's hospital crunch

Jakarta's Wisma Atlet, an athletes' residence, has been converted into a hospital for Covid-19 patients, as main hospitals in the Indonesian capital have reported full occupancy. Indonesia Covid-19 spokesman Wiku Adisasmito said earlier this month that Jakarta's 67 Covid-19 referral hospitals had an occupancy rate of 77 per cent, with 69 per cent of intensive care unit beds already occupied.

WORLD

4 Curbs on HK liberal studies

Liberal studies, a controversial subject in Hong Kong secondary schools, can be retained but under strict parameters, including vetting of the content to be taught, a government-appointed task force has concluded. The subject has been partly blamed for last year's protests.

OPINION

5 China's new rebalancing act

Switching to a more domestic focus under its "dual circulation" economic strategy could be challenging, but China has options on the export side, says associate editor Vikram Khanna (below).

HOME

6 Report on Little India death

The people who chased and restrained a man for allegedly taking upskirt pictures in Little India last year had not used excessive force, and the man's death was due to a "natural disease process", said State Coroner Kamala Ponnampalam. But she added that it is preferable and safer for the police to handle such matters.

HOME

7 Call to transform economy

Singapore must act now to transform its economy or risk losing its hub status and see its businesses' and workers' competitive edge erode, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said yesterday. Digital transformation is the key to helping the country thrive and transcend "the tyranny of geography", he added.

BUSINESS

8 Reits set for wider rebound

Singapore's real estate investment trusts (Reits) have survived the worst stretch of the coronavirus pandemic and are now set to stage a broader rebound. There were plenty of questions over the future of Reits amid the mobility curbs, but the sector has performed surprisingly well in terms of share price and other valuations.



A Premier League game on Monday between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City being played in an empty stadium. PHOTO: REUTERS



SPORTS

9 Fans won't return just yet

The British government's plan for a partial return of fans to sports stadiums beginning on Oct 1 looks increasingly unlikely, with senior Cabinet minister Michael Gove saying yesterday that the move is set to be postponed owing to new restrictions to tackle a second wave of Covid-19 in Britain.

LIFE

10 K-pop's next big thing?

Ms Kim Yeon-jeong, head of global K-pop partnerships at Twitter, says the expansion of South Korea's pop music and idol industry can be traced through the social media platform, which is hugely popular with the K-pop fan community. And she has a good guess as to who the next big thing in K-pop might be.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Driven to distraction

"My competitiveness, which I thought would only be a good thing, is also holding me back," says kayaker Brandon Ooi, who took fourth place at the Asian Games and is a SEA Games multi-medallist.

VIDEO

Myanmar braces itself for elections

In this Asian Insider episode, Yangon-based analyst Richard Horsey, who is Myanmar adviser to the International Crisis Group, and independent analyst David Mathieson talk about Myanmar's coming elections.