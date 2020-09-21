1 Guards for digital defence

The elite Genghis Security Academy trains China's top bodyguards. Students learn to protect the nation's growing ranks of millionaires from threats such as robbery and kidnapping and, increasingly, hacking. Digital defences are given the same weight during training as combat, weapons training and high-speed driving.

A comprehensive review of issues affecting women is being undertaken, with the aim of bringing about a cultural and mindset change on values such as gender equality and respect for women. It will seek to instil gender equality as a fundamental value.

3 Scheme to aid Asean trade

Starting yesterday, some firms will benefit from a scheme that aims to facilitate trade in Asean. These companies will not have to apply to the authorities for a hard-copy certificate that verifies the origin of their goods. Instead, as part of the new Asean-wide Self-Certification regime, certified exporters can self-certify the origin of their goods.

4 Protesters submit demands

Openly challenging the monarchy of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, thousands of protesters marched in Bangkok yesterday to present their demands, which included a call for reforms to curb his powers. Protest leaders declared victory after handing the police a letter detailing their demands.

5 EU rethinks China approach

Shifts are under way in Europe as the realisation grows that the old concept of "change through trade", which worked so well with the Soviet Union, is failing with Beijing, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 More rain in months ahead

Less rain is expected in Singapore for the rest of this month, but wetter weather could be expected in the months ahead. The weatherman has declared the onset of La Nina-like conditions in the region this month, after being on watch since July for the climate phenomenon that brings rainier weather to South-east Asia.

More than $1 million was raised at Dover Park Hospice's first virtual charity dinner last Friday. About 250 guests attended the online fund-raiser, which was themed Sweet Summer Nights, where guests were taken on a trip to a tropical island from the comfort of their own homes.

8 Impact of hiring digitally

With the coronavirus pandemic changing almost every aspect of life, job seekers are now having to adapt to companies' new hiring processes. Going online in recruitment has brought both benefits and challenges for employers and job seekers, said hiring experts.

9 Tough job for new SA chief

Either veteran lawyer Edmond Pereira or Gojek general manager Lien Choong Luen will be voted in on Friday as just the fourth Singapore Athletics (SA) president in 38 years. Both agree that there is a lot of discord and a lack of trust in the fraternity that the winning team will need to tackle.

10 Malaysians in the spotlight

More Malaysian writers have been gaining international recognition recently. Malaysians are surely grateful to author Tan Twan Eng, as his works have kick-started the country's burgeoning English literature scene. He is one among a growing brigade of Malaysian writers getting international kudos for their literary prowess.

StraitsTimes Digital

VIDEO

One of S'pore's last video rental stores

Rida Video Centre in Coronation Shopping Plaza was founded 35 years ago by owner Laurel Khoo (above) and her late husband, Mr Ooi Kai Peng. "Netflix cannot chat with you, but we can," says Madam Khoo. str.sg/blurb591

VIDEO

Explore S'pore by kayak

See a different side of Singapore on inflatable kayaks as travel correspondent Clara Lock goes on a tour from Labrador Park to Sentosa with Ninja Kayakers. str.sg/blurb592