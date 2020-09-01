1 Social distancing in Seoul

Questions have arisen about the effectiveness of so-called Level 2.5 social distancing norms in Seoul, with experts criticising "quarantine holes" in the government's latest policy. The health authorities, however, are wary of the economic and social repercussions if social distancing is raised to Level 3, the highest level.

As Covid-19 ravages lives and economies around the world, Singapore will have to adapt to change while staying true to the values that helped it progress over the years, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday at the start of a week-long debate on the President's Address at a new term of Parliament.

3 Suga front runner in PM race

Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's trusted lieutenant, top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga, is the front runner in the race to succeed him. While Mr Suga, 71, has long denied harbouring ambitions for the top job in the world's third-largest economy, his entry into the race has been described by domestic media as a "seismic shift".

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden have traded election barbs as violent clashes continued to roil the city of Portland, Oregon. While Mr Trump accused Mr Biden of being weak on crime, the Democrat accused the President of fanning the flames of violence in a polarised and tense nation.

5 Lessons from Taiwan

Taiwan shows that public health is key as it sets about leveraging the disruptions thrown up by the Covid-19 crisis to transform its economy, says global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi.

6 Study on safe online spaces

The Government has hired a company to conduct research on online groups that provide safe spaces for discussion. The study could provide a blueprint for how potentially divisive conversations, such as those on race and local-foreigner integration, can be conducted and managed. The tender calls for the development of a set of community guidelines or code of conduct to foster cohesive behaviour online.

7 Jailed over cheating friend

In need of cash, an avid gambler convinced her friend to withdraw his entire Central Provident Fund savings of more than $53,000 in 1999 and hand over at least $500 of his salary every month from 2000 to 2013. Tan Hwee Ngo, now 71, was sentenced yesterday to two years and three months in jail after she was found guilty of 169 cheating charges in July.

8 Boost for Guangdong ties

Singapore aims to deepen collaboration with China's Guangdong province in several key areas, including financial services, talent exchange and aviation. At the Singapore-Guangdong Collaboration Council meeting yesterday, both sides pledged to work together to strengthen economic relations.

9 SPL to resume full training

Singapore Premier League (SPL) clubs will be able to resume full training amid strict protocol from today after working out in groups of five with no contact since June 20. The Football Association of Singapore announced the easing of measures yesterday but has not set a date for the resumption of the league, which was suspended on March 24.

10 Lady Gaga and BTS win big

Lady Gaga and Korean boy band BTS were the major winners at MTV's Video Music Awards, which paid socially distanced homage to New York City, as themes of voting and racial justice punctuated the night. Some attendees also paid tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer last Friday.

VIDEO

Swimmer's search for resolve

Open-water swimmer Chantal Liew, who does a lot of training on her own, talks about the hardest part about her sport, the challenges - both in the water and out - and how she always questions her resolve. str.sg/blurb557

PODCAST

Are there economic silver linings?

In this Asian Insider episode, OCBC Bank head of treasury research and strategy Selena Ling and Straits Times associate editor Vikram Khanna weigh in on Singapore's economic outlook amid the pandemic. str.sg/blurb558