1 Moon calls for penalties

South Korean President Moon Jae-in yesterday called for legal penalties for those obstructing anti-virus curbs. While many cases in the current spike have been members of a church, a cluster of Covid-19 infections in Seoul was threatening to spread after thousands of people attended a political rally last week.

2 Some travel curbs eased

Singapore will ease travel restrictions on visitors from Brunei and New Zealand from Sept 1, in a small but significant step towards reviving an ailing Changi Airport battered by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Republic will also allow people here to travel to these two countries.

Researchers in Singapore have discovered a new variant of the Covid-19 virus that causes less severe infections. They have observed that patients infected with the variant, which is missing a section in its genome, had better clinical outcomes relative to those infected by viruses without this deletion.

4 Bid against Sabah polls fails

Malaysia is set for its first state-level election since Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin assumed power, after the High Court yesterday dismissed a legal challenge against the dissolution of the Sabah state assembly. The Election Commission had earlier this week announced that an election is scheduled to take place on Sept 26.

5 Solution is to go local

With tourism numbers down due to the pandemic, it is time for local attractions and hospitality businesses to go local and treat the domestic market as a viable market, and not as an afterthought, says hospitality veteran Daniel Cheng.

Keeping Singapore clean will be the priority of the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment in the months ahead. Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said Singapore's battle against Covid-19 and dengue has highlighted the importance of public hygiene, vector control, clean sanitation, quality water and safe food.

7 Tribute to Ngiam Tong Dow

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday paid tribute to former top civil servant Ngiam Tong Dow. PM Lee said that Mr Ngiam stood out for his intellect and empathy, as well as his willingness to speak his mind. Mr Ngiam, 83, died on Thursday morning.

8 Tough times for Genting HK

Malaysian tycoon Lim Kok Thay has pledged nearly his entire stake in embattled cruise operator Genting Hong Kong as collateral for loans, raising the risk of a margin call after the stock plunged on Thursday. The record sell-off came after the company said it suspended all payments to creditors in a bid to maintain its critical services.

9 Messi still eyeing Barca exit

Lionel Messi, 33, has reportedly told new Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman that he is more likely to leave than stay at the Spanish La Liga club he joined at the age of 13, according to extensive coverage in the Spanish media.

10 Art goes on a space walk



PHOTO: ALLRIGHTSRESERVED



American contemporary artist Brian Donnelly, also known as Kaws, collaborated with long-time creative studio AllRightsReserved in Hong Kong to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his Companion character. Kaws: Holiday Space involved sending a Companion sculpture (below) into the stratosphere for a zero-gravity walk before gently coaxing it back to earth using a parachute.

VIDEO

The Big Story

We talk to Associate Professor John Wong about the recent workplace resilience survey, which found that people working from home can feel more stressed than those on the Covid-19 front line.

PODCAST

Food tributes

Local you tiao supplier You Tiao Man has launched beetroot-infused fried dough fritters, while Australian gelato brand Gelatissimo pays tribute to Singapore with a set of lychee-infused sorbet.