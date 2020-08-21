The Yangtze River's water level in Chongqing municipality exceeded historical highs yesterday and hit 191.55m, posing an unprecedented threat to the metropolis in south-west China. The city has been flooded since Monday due to recent heavy downpours in the Sichuan Basin in the upper reaches of the Yangtze.

Thousands of jobs in start-up firms are on offer as they diversify and get help to spread their wings. "These opportunities offered by start-ups are wide-ranging and diverse," said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo yesterday, during a visit to the Singapore Management University.

Singapore has seen a rise in the number of people with Covid-19 entering the country since it reopened its borders to more long-term pass holders on June 19. The 239 cases who tested positive after coming here since then represent almost 30 per cent of all imported cases in the Republic.

India reported a record daily jump of 69,652 coronavirus cases yesterday, taking the total case count in the country to 2.84 million, Health Ministry data showed. India is also staring at a protracted slowdown as infections reach the countryside, despite signs of recovery in the rural economy.

It is too early to talk of a sustained Asian recovery, but companies that adapt and innovate are clearly set to be first off the starting block, says associate editor Ravi Velloor (below) as he checks out some of these firms.

President Halimah Yacob has condemned discrimination at the workplace, saying it is particularly disturbing during the Covid-19 pandemic and has no place in Singapore society. She was referring to a recent incident where a sales promoter was told by Tangs department store to remove her hijab to work there.

The stay-clean advice is not just important to fight Covid-19, but it is also a useful reminder as people head out amid relaxed curbs. The National Environment Agency stressed the importance of maintaining hygiene. This comes after four people developed skin irritation following a trip to two beaches in Sentosa.

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) and FTSE Russell will jointly develop multi-asset index derivatives products focusing on Asian and emerging markets. It is part of a long-term partnership deal signed yesterday with the British provider of stock market indexes and associated services, said the SGX.



Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrating his goal in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final against Lyon. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



German giants Bayern Munich will be known as the new "Invincibles" if they defeat Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday's Champions League final. That was the nickname given to the Arsenal side that was unbeaten in the 2003-2004 English Premier League season, with Bayern poised to emulate the feat this season in Europe.

Some high-end watch brands are finally moving into the digital era. From augmented-reality filters to chatbots that connect clients with virtual sales assistants, the rapidly expanding use of technology is striking for an industry whose three best-selling brands do not support e-commerce.

