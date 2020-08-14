1 HK support for Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai said he was touched by Hong Kong residents who have supported freedom of the press by buying up copies of the popular pro-democracy newspaper and shares of his media company, which boosted the stock price by as much as 1,100 per cent.

2 New plan for training sector

The Industry Development Plan, rolled out yesterday, is a new plan for Singapore's training and adult education industry, with the sector set to play a key role in equipping workers with the skills they need for opportunities coming their way.

3 1 in 6 workers had virus

About one in six migrant workers living in dormitories contracted Covid-19, a tally of cases showed, but the true infection rate could be higher than that. One in six is also not enough for herd immunity, said experts.

4 Taiwan beefing up defence

Taiwan yesterday unveiled an increase of nearly $2 billion for next year's planned defence spending, as China announced details of its latest combat drills near the self-ruled island it claims as its own. On Monday, Taiwan said Chinese fighters briefly crossed the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait, the same day United States health chief Alex Azar met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei.

China-bashing in the run-up to the November United States presidential election recalls 19th century "Yellow Peril" xenophobia, says Dr Margaret Chan. But this time, the Chinese are fighting back.

6 Primary schools hold ballot

Parents who were hoping to clinch a spot for their children at 99 popular primary schools in Phase 2C of the Primary 1 registration exercise will have to face a ballot. Phase 2C, the fifth of seven phases in the registration exercise, is considered the most competitive as it sees the most number of schools needing a ballot compared with earlier stages.

7 Adopt an animal at WRS

To share their love and support for wildlife, members of the public can now adopt animals at Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS). Launched yesterday, the Adopt an Animal programme lets adopters select from nine featured species, including Ah Meng, the Sumatran orang utan; and Matahari, the Malayan sun bear.

8 Work from a stylish suite

Working adults and students looking for an alternative to work from home or study can book fully furnished suites that are equipped with high-speed Internet access and other amenities, as part of a new business initiative by The Ascott Limited to counter the Covid-19 pandemic.

9 EPL files complaint with SPF

English Premier League (EPL) investigators have filed a complaint with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) after Brighton forward Neal Maupay received threatening and abusive messages online from someone whom they believe to be based in the Republic. The Premier League's office in Singapore declined further comment as a police report has been made.

10 Malaysian whiskey wins

A Malaysian whiskey, Timah Double Peated Blended Whiskey, clinched the silver medal at the annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition, which was held in March this year. It competed in the Other Whisk(e)y category.

VIDEO

Nature spots far from crowds

There are more pockets of calm in Singapore beyond East Coast Park and the Botanic Gardens. Here is a selection of seven under-the-radar parks to restore your equanimity.

VIDEO

Hawkers go digital

About a third of Singapore's 18,000 stallholders in markets and hawker centres have gone digital with e-payments as of last month, with nearly 2,000 coming on board over the past two months to bring the total to 5,400.