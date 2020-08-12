WORLD

1 Rush to buy HK newspaper

Hong Kongers rushed to buy pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily yesterday, in a show of support for its owner Jimmy Lai, who was arrested a day earlier as police rounded up critics of China under a new security law. More than 500,000 copies were printed, compared with the usual 100,000, the paper said on its website.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 S'pore suffers record slump

Singapore suffered its deepest economic slump on record in the second quarter, prompting the Government to trim its growth outlook for the year and warn of more job losses. With the pandemic still raging, the road to recovery is likely to be long and rough, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing.

WORLD

3 Lim Guan Eng denies charges

Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng yesterday pleaded not guilty to fresh corruption charges involving soliciting bribes in a worker dormitory project in Penang. Businesswoman Phang Li Koon, a family friend, was charged with abetting him in the bribery case. Also charged was Lim's wife.

WORLD

4 President's opponent flees

Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fled from Belarus to Lithuania after coming under pressure. Police cracked down on protesters across the country for the second night, following President Alexander Lukashenko's claim to a landslide election victory in Sunday's election.

OPINION

5 Is the US dollar losing it?

Is the US dollar about to roll over? The bears make a strong case, but the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, among other things, would suggest that the jury is still out, says associate editor Vikram Khanna (below).

HOME

6 Guide on smart home tech

A new online guide on smart home technology was launched this month for people with disabilities. It demonstrates ways the technology can help them live, work and play with greater independence. The guide helps people with disabilities and their caregivers to set up a simple smart home ecosystem, among other things.

HOME

7 Man jailed over diver's death

The assistant diving supervisor of a ship repair company was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail yesterday over an underwater incident in 2014 which led to the death of a diver. The company was fined $300,000 over the incident, during which the diver was killed after he was sucked into a ship's pipe opening.

BUSINESS

8 Nod for SembMarine move

Investors have backed the de-merger of Sembcorp Marine from parent Sembcorp Industries under a $2.1 billion plan that will see Temasek take a big stake in the firm. Three resolutions relating to the recapitalisation plan aimed at putting SembMarine on a more secure footing were well supported at two extraordinary general meetings.

SPORT

9 Ikee back on starting block

Japanese swim star Rikako Ikee is penned in for a local competition at the month end after just five months of training following her battle with leukaemia. This has sparked speculation that the 20-year-old, who was targeting the 2024 Paris Olympics, may try to qualify for her postponed home Tokyo Games.



LIFE

10 Local game makes $5.2m

Home-grown indie game developer The Gentlebros celebrated the third anniversary of its action role-playing game series, Cat Quest, by releasing a glowing report card for it. The five-year-old company, founded by three Singaporeans, announced last Saturday that it has made more than $5.2 million in profits from over 1.3 million paid downloads of Cat Quest games.

VIDEO

Clearing dorms of Covid-19

Sungei Tengah Lodge, one of the first foreign worker dormitories hit by Covid-19, was gazetted as an isolation area in April. After two months of testing, it was declared virus-free.

VIDEO

Remittance woes for Asia

US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh talks to senior economist Aziz Elbehri of the Food and Agriculture Organisation Asia-Pacific and Nepali Times editor Kunda Dixit on how a crash in global remittances is deepening poverty in Asia.