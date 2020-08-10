WORLD

1 75 years since bombing

The Japanese city of Nagasaki yesterday commemorated the 75th anniversary of its destruction by a US atomic bomb, with its mayor and the head of the United Nations warning against a nuclear arms race. Survivors, their relatives and a handful of foreign dignitaries attended a ceremony in the city, where they called for world peace.

2 A defining challenge: PM

Singapore will get through the current Covid-19 crisis and emerge more united from the shared ordeal, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday. Sending out a message of unity and resilience to mark Singapore's 55th National Day celebrations, he pointed out that facing this challenge together could define this generation of Singaporeans.

3 US polls may see messy end

US President Donald Trump has signalled, repeatedly and in the clearest terms, that the United States should be prepared for a disputed election result that could drag on for weeks or months. He is increasingly being seen by analysts as gearing up to dispute the result if he loses.

4 HK slams US over 'doxxing'

Hong Kong's privacy chief Tony Lam has criticised the United States Treasury Department for "doxxing" Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other officials by releasing their personal information as part of its sanctions on them.

5 China's Middle East policy

Recent reports of Chinese involvement in a uranium processing facility in Saudi Arabia have raised questions about the kingdom's nuclear intentions - and cast the spotlight on China's Middle East policy, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal (below).

6 Tributes to front-liners

Front-line workers who have been toiling since the coronavirus outbreak began here in January were honoured by a grateful nation yesterday. Tributes for them ranged far and wide during the National Day celebrations and even reached the skies when the Red Lions parachuted and landed gracefully on fields near two hospitals.

7 Masked but not muted

Singapore struck a tone of defiance in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak as it turned 55 yesterday. The ceremonial parade - often seen as the heart of National Day Parade celebrations - was scaled down, with just 150 people watching and four marching contingents instead of 38. But this did not mean there was a lack of gravitas.

8 Easing up on growth plans

Expansion plans among co-working space operators have been more muted this year, with some delays in the opening of new work centres and a more subdued take-up of new spaces. However, flexible workspaces are expected to play a key role in many businesses' return to work amid the pandemic.

9 Big guns eye Europa crown

Five former winners remain in the Europa League, as the second-tier European club football tournament moves to Germany for the last eight onwards under strict health rules and without fans. A marquee clash between Manchester United and five-time champions Sevilla looms in the final four if both get through the quarter-finals.



10 Superpower in a tiny pill

In the film Project Power, which debuts on Netflix on Friday, Jamie Foxx (below) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt play a former soldier and police officer who team up to find those responsible for a street drug that has sparked a crime wave in New Orleans. The drug gives you superpowers for five minutes but there is a catch: You cannot choose what these powers are and they might also kill you.

