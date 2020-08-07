Japan yesterday marked 75 years since the world's first atomic bomb attack, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing a scaling back of ceremonies to remember the victims. Entrance to this year's memorial at the Peace Park in Hiroshima was limited and only survivors and their families could attend.

With more activities and events resuming, borders gradually reopening and most foreign workers set to resume work this month, Singapore is cautiously moving towards a new normal. To support these changes, travellers who contract Covid-19 while on permitted essential travel will be able to tap financial support from today.

Business leaders interviewed by The Straits Times said that some sectors do have a skills shortage that can be filled by foreigners. But they all agree that there is no reason for companies to hire workers only from a single foreign nationality.

Ministers from a transpacific trade bloc have agreed to fight protectionism and avoid food and medicine shortages during the pandemic. The bloc also expressed support for modernising the World Trade Organisation. The 11-member bloc includes Malaysia, Singapore, Canada and Japan, among others.

Implicit bias is a fact of human behaviour. Understanding how such bias is formed allows us to improve racial harmony education and parenting tools to help raise children who are more inclusive and supportive of diversity, says Dr Adrian Kwek, a senior lecturer at the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

The public will be able to enjoy fireworks displays for National Day at 10 different locations across the island this year. The displays will last for around five minutes and begin at around 8.20pm after the pledge moment, at the end of the National Day Parade (NDP) evening show that will be held at The Star Vista.

A bright red label on the packaging will help shoppers identify local produce from this month. The "SG Fresh Produce" logo was created in consultation with more than 30 local farmers, retailers and industry associations. It will be progressively rolled out to home-grown produce in supermarkets and retailers here.

The Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) could have enhanced powers in future, including issuing a public reprimand to firms caught in wrongdoing and requiring a firm to suspend directors or executive officers. Companies could also be expected to have whistle-blowing policies as part of listing rule requirements.

Singapore swimming is on the right track to achieve its "long-haul" targets, says Mr Lee Kok Choy, after being elected unopposed for his fourth and final two-year term as the association's president. The targets include an Olympic relay medal, more athletes qualifying for the Games, reaching finals and fighting for podium finishes.



Sewelo, which means "rare find" in the Setswana language, was discovered in April last year at a mine in Botswana. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The world's second-largest rough diamond has found its way to Singapore. Roughly the size of a tennis ball, the 1,758-carat diamond was purchased by Louis Vuitton and is on showcase here until next Tuesday to interested buyers. Named Sewelo, the glinting black stone is second only to the Cullinan - a 3,106-carat gem mined in South Africa in 1905.

