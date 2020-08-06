Tents erected in a school gym in the South Korean city of Anseong provided shelter for some families among more than 1,000 people made homeless by landslides and floods. As a precaution against the shelters becoming Covid-19 hot spots, officials at the school erected tents and placed them slightly apart to encourage social distancing.

A fresh group of 47 employers have been placed on the Fair Consideration Framework watch list for potentially discriminatory hiring practices. They will have their Employment Pass applications closely scrutinised, and those who are recalcitrant or uncooperative will have their work pass privileges cut back.

Covid-19 restrictions had forced firms in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors to halt work since April, with many still unable to fully resume operations. But as of Tuesday, 265,000 foreign workers in these sectors have been given the green light to return to work.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a temple for Lord Ram on a controversial site. He took part in prayers with a handful of others at a live-streamed ceremony.

As social distancing rules keep seniors apart, many senior activity centres are reaching out to the elderly virtually and helping them use digital tools to stay engaged, says senior social affairs correspondent Theresa Tan.

Home-grown singers JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun will perform together at a National Day Parade (NDP) show for the first time, delivering an English version of their intimate song Stay With You. The Mandopop stars will perform during the parade’s evening show at The Star Performing Arts Centre at The Star Vista.

Criminal defence lawyer Charles Yeo has been appointed chairman of the Reform Party (RP), while oil and gas company director Mahaboob Batcha is the party's new treasurer. RP announced the appointments in a Facebook post yesterday. It said they were part of party renewal following the recent general election.

There is some light at the end of the tunnel for Singapore retail sales, with the reopening of shops and resumption of dining in at food and beverage outlets. Although retail sales in June fell, this was at a slower pace than in the month before, according to data from the Department of Statistics.

Led by star player Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns kept alive their outside chances of a play-off berth in the National Basketball Association (NBA) league. They edged out championship contenders Los Angeles Clippers 117-115 on Tuesday for a third straight win since the season restarted after the coronavirus hiatus.



PHOTO: COURTESY OF JACINTH TAN



Children's animated series Sharkdog is about a half-shark, half-dog creature and its owner Max. Created and co-directed by Singaporean storyboard artist Jacinth Tan, it is set to air next year on Netflix. The title character takes many of its doggy traits from her childhood pet, a Shetland sheepdog, while its wild shark streak is inspired by her love of monster movies.

VIDEO

Red Lions' challenge

On Sunday, Red Lions skydivers will land in fields near Sengkang General Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. But with high-rise buildings and expressways nearby, they need to be very precise. str.sg/blurb513

VIDEO

High-tech police car

The Singapore Police Force's new dispatch car will hit the road by 2024. Here is a closer look at the next-generation fast-response vehicle, which comes with a host of technological features. str.sg/blurb514