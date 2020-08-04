WORLD

1 Debate on HK polls delay

Hong Kong's Bar Association has said that the government's decision to postpone the Sept 6 legislative election by a year, by invoking emergency legislation after a spike in Covid-19 cases, may be unlawful.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 NWC to convene again

In a rare move, the National Wages Council (NWC)will review its wage guidelines for a second time this year as the Covid-19 pandemic takes a toll on the labour market. More details will be provided later this month, The Straits Times understands.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Larger religious gatherings

Twelve religious organisations spanning mosques, Hindu temples, churches, Buddhist temples and gurdwaras will be allowed to hold gatherings of up to 100 people from Friday, as the Government eased some Covid-19 rules yesterday. This will apply only to congregational and worship services.

WORLD

4 Struggling to stay in power

For the first time in his 26-year reign, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko (below) is being seriously challenged in the Aug 9 election. For the European Union, developments in Belarus bring back memories of events in neighbouring Ukraine, which tried to align itself closer to the EU but had to change course because of Russian pressure.



PHOTO: REUTERS



OPINION

5 Asia's new nuclear fears

This month marks the 75th anniversary of the nuclear bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It comes at a time when fears are mounting for regional security as a result of the nuclearisation of the US-China rivalry, says Professor C. Raja Mohan.

HOME

6 Hosting strangers in need

Two Singaporeans have started Open Home Network, a movement to encourage and support families here in opening up their homes to provide refuge for those facing a crisis, such as the homeless or abuse victims. These host families are willing to house those in dire straits rent-free, for up to one year.

HOME

7 Youth suicides a concern

A text-based service for people in distress or contemplating suicide was launched last month under a pilot programme being run by the Samaritans of Singapore, which noted that suicide remains the leading cause of death among people aged 10 to 29.

BUSINESS

8 Boost for foreign banks

The Monetary Authority of Singapore will enhance a scheme such that foreign banks with a deep presence in Singapore could one day be allowed to open digital-only banks as a separate unit with less paid-up capital in the way local lenders are able to do.

SPORT

9 Swimming duo back in US

Swimming siblings Quah Zheng Wen and Jing Wen have returned to the United States for studies and training. While Singapore head coach Stephan Widmer is happy with their progress, he stressed that they needed to maintain their discipline.

LIFE

10 Replacing DeGeneres

Briton James Corden is reportedly in line to replace Ellen DeGeneres as host of her daytime talk show, which has been hit by allegations of bullying and sexual harassment. Corden, host of The Late Late Show on American network CBS, has long been seen as a possible successor to DeGeneres, The Sun has reported.

STRAITS TIMES DIGITAL

VIDEO

State flag fly-pasts

The Republic of Singapore Air Force will bring National Day to Singaporeans with state flag fly-pasts over the heartland. Find out what it takes for the flags, each measuring 30m by 20m, to soar.

VIDEO

US-China relations trigger anxiety

US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh talks to China experts Ms Bonnie Glaser and Ms Yun Sun, who warn that relations between China and the United States are at a worryingly tense stage.