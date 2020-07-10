WORLD

1 Japan to ease more curbs

Japan is going ahead to loosen rules on mass gatherings today and it has no plans to reintroduce a state of emergency despite a record one-day rise of coronavirus cases in Tokyo. However, the city unveiled a plan to offer nightclubs subsidies to close.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 2.65m head to polls today

More than 2.65 million voters will head to the ballot box today to elect the 93 members of Singapore's 14th Parliament. Voters will make their decisions at polling stations that were set up yesterday with enhanced precautions in place, given the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

WORLD

3 Virus 'cures' raise alarm

Doctors and a consumer protection agency in Indonesia are alarmed over a range of touted Covid-19 cures. The Indonesian Consumers Foundation has written to the State Secretary expressing concerns over plans to produce anti-coronavirus medicine that has not passed clinical trials.

WORLD

4 Thai PM eyes Cabinet change

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha confirmed talks on a Cabinet reshuffle amid the Covid-19 crisis, after three ministers quit Thailand's ruling party, Palang Pracharath, yesterday. Thailand has not recorded any community transmission of the coronavirus for over a month.

OPINION

5 Friction could escalate

The multiple sources of friction - from the Himalayas to the Pacific - are now like straws in the wind. But they could easily combust in the month before the US presidential election, says associate editor Ravi Velloor (below).

HOME

6 Dengue numbers surging

Dengue continues to rage across the island, with another 887 people infected in the first half of this week - or at least 250 cases a day. This will be the fifth consecutive week that case numbers have exceeded 1,000. In previous years, there had never been more than 900 infections recorded in a week.

HOME

7 Game on mental illness

The National Council of Social Service is commissioning a virtual game where players can take on the role of young people with mental illnesses so as to better understand the conditions and seek help early if they themselves are struggling with such issues. The game will be launched in late September.

BUSINESS

8 3 of Asia's top deals in S'pore

Singapore clinched three of the top five private equity and venture capital deals struck in the region. There were 141 such deals worth US$1.4 billion (S$1.95 billion) in the region in the three months to March 31, according to an Ernst & Young report.

SPORT

9 Ex-Lion Hafiz dies in crash

The local football fraternity paid tribute to former national forward Hafiz Rahim, 36, after the 2014 S-League champion died in a motorcycle accident yesterday. He played for the Lions nine times, scoring his only international goal in his final outing - a 5-2 win over Laos in Vientiane in 2014.



PHOTO: ASSOCIATED PRESS



LIFE

10 Warning over free speech

Author J. K. Rowling (above) has joined high-profile figures in an open letter warning that free speech is under threat due to an "intolerance of opposing views". The writer joined 150 academics, artists and writers who signed the letter. Other signatories include feminist Gloria Steinem, author Margaret Atwood and linguist Noam Chomsky.

