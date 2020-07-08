1 TikTok to pull out of HK

Social media platform TikTok announced yesterday that it would pull out of Hong Kong within days, as global tech giants decide how to operate in the city under sweeping new security rules imposed by Beijing. Major United States companies announced that they have suspended processing requests from the Hong Kong authorities for user data.

Singapore can emerge from the Covid-19 crisis as a better and more inclusive society, which allows everyone to move up an escalator of rising skills and wages to better lives, said Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam in a speech live-streamed on the People's Action Party's Facebook page yesterday.

3 Melbourne under lockdown

Lockdown measures have been reimposed in Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne, confining millions of residents to their homes for six weeks, unless undertaking essential business, as officials scrambled to contain a coronavirus outbreak. The border between Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, and New South Wales, was scheduled to close for the first time in a century.

United States Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun arrived in South Korea yesterday in an effort to renew stalled nuclear talks with North Korea, hours after Pyongyang issued a statement saying it has no intention of sitting down with Washington and telling Seoul to "stop meddling". Mr Biegun is scheduled to meet South Korean officials today and tomorrow.

While Singapore and other South-east Asian countries will favour a pragmatic approach in navigating between the technology "Great Game" between the United States and China, the pressure to choose sides is likely to intensify, say Dr Shashi Jayakumar and Mr Manoj Harjani.

6 Status of healthcare system

Singapore's healthcare infrastructure is currently not overtaxed by the Covid-19 outbreak, but the authorities are keeping a close eye on the situation to ensure the system remains nimble enough to respond to any potential increase in demand, the multi-ministry task force said yesterday.

7 Expediting contact tracing

Contact tracers with the Ministry of Health often face numerous stumbling blocks in the race against time to map out a patient's past activities, as they struggle to get information out of forgetful and sometimes severely ill patients in the process. The authorities have called for people to use digital tools such as SafeEntry and TraceTogether to aid contact tracing and speed up the work of contact tracers.

8 Hearing on ZenRock

A court hearing will be held on Monday on an application to confirm KPMG Services' appointment as judicial managers of ZenRock Commodities Trading, which filed for bankruptcy protection in May.

9 Football course at NUS

The National University of Singapore (NUS) is launching a course on football that involves the discussion of current issues such as racism, finance, inequality and sustainability.

In a recent paper published by Harvard Business School, Big Hit Entertainment chairman Bang Si-hyuk shared how global sensation BTS deviates from the typical K-pop idol system.

